No business like snow business: Portland shops, restaurants brace for winter weather

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Ride out the possible snow storm or close down due to the weather? It’s a question many business owners and managers are asking themselves around Portland.
With weekend snow in the forecast, FOX 12 checked in with shops and restaurants along Northwest 23rd Avenue.
Many are planning to stay even if snow and ice hits the area, but others say they are holding off until Saturday morning to see what happens.
“We’ll definitely be open,” said Jamie Tacker, manager of Dazzle Boutique, while adding they might open late Saturday.
The sidewalk along 23rd has been salted.
“It’s still walkable, even if it’s snow-pocalypic,” Tacker said.
A few doors down, Marie Fisher, owner of Sartorial Designer Resale Boutique, hopes there will be enough shoppers out and about in the snow.
Fisher said she relies heavily on foot traffic, especially during the winter months.
“Sometimes people will come out just because it’s fun to be out in the snow,” Fisher said.
On the other side of the river, the beer will be flowing and food will be served up at Modern Times in southeast Portland.
“If I need to be here or someone else needs to come in, we’ll make those adjustments,” said Michael Christy, manager of Modern Times.
Christy, who grew up in the Midwest, said this storm is nothing they can’t handle with some de-icer and a cold lager.
“Best case scenario, we have a sweet snow day and a beautiful snow man sitting out in front of the brewery,” he said.
