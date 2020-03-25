PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While Portland parks remain open, some will now close to vehicle traffic.
That means people can still visit the parks, they just can’t drive there.
The decision was made due to the difficulty in maintaining social distancing of six feet between people, as directed by Gov. Kate Brown. It's also being done to prevent overcrowding.
These parks will be closed to motor vehicles by Thursday, and remain closed until further notice:
- Pittock Mansion
- Washington Park (SW Kingston Drive - the road through the park - will be closed; other roads open for Water Bureau project)
- Hoyt Arboretum (Fisher Lane closed)
- Council Crest
- Kelly Point Park
- Sellwood Riverfront Park
- Mt. Tabor Park
- Hillside Park
- Sellwood Park
- Powell Butte (already closed in partnership with the Portland Water Bureau)
“The closure of park road gates will help ensure we maintain a healthy balance of visitors in our parks and natural areas,” according to Portland Parks & Recreation.
More parks with vehicle access may be added in the coming days.
People who do visit the parks are urged to use social distancing and pack out what they bring in.
