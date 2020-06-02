PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday marked the first in several nights that Portland did not have a curfew after multiple nights of protests.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler instated daily curfews after protests in response to George Floyd’s death turned violent Friday night, with groups of protesters setting fires in the streets, looting stores, and damaging area businesses.
Protests have continued throughout the weekend but have largely been less chaotic. Wheeler deemed a curfew unnecessary after a peaceful protest in Portland on Monday.
On Monday, hundreds of protesters gathered near Southwest 4th and Columbian. There were no protesters at the scene as of late Tuesday afternoon, though crowds were expected to begin gathering later in the night.
UPDATE: No formed groups of protestors yet. Barricade on SW Columbia has been moved up about a third of the way up the block. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/JSvWBbrHC7— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) June 2, 2020
FOX 12 crews throughout Tuesday afternoon saw people walking through downtown Portland holding protest signs, though there were no officially formed groups.
Police on Monday set up a barricade to block off part of downtown around the Multnomah County Justice Center. Police Chief Jami Resch said the closure is dependent on the community, and if they continue to see peaceful events, officers will take down the fence.
On Tuesday, police also closed the westbound traffic lanes of the Hawthorne Bridge. They requested that protesters self-police and remain peaceful.
Resch said she supports protesters’ rights to express their concerns, but says they cannot hear the message when there is violence.
