PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society says dog adoptions will continue to be on hold through at least Friday.
OHS last week paused dog adoptions and quarantined a group of dogs who came to OHS after the shelter learned the animals had been exposed to dog flu.
The shelter originally said adoptions would be on pause through Wednesday this week. It revised that statement Tuesday after a spokesperson reported a delay with one of their tests.
The spokesperson says three dogs tested positive for flu; the dogs and the ones that were part of the same transport from California have been moved off-site and have dedicated staff taking care of them, according to OHS.
The shelter has also temporarily halted all intake of new dogs. Cat and small animal intake and adoptions are not affected, according to OHS.
Dog flu is airborne and can spread through contact with contaminated objects, such as water bowls, collars and kennel surfaces, or through contact with people who have had direct contact with an infected dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
Though dogs aren't currently available for adoption, OHS says it has hundreds of cats who still need a forever home.
