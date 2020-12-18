MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Some of the first healthcare workers in the country got the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon on Wednesday, and they are checking for any side effects.
“It was a really surreal moment just sitting there, sitting in the room you could feel a sense of giddiness everyone was excited to be a part of this historic moment," Raj Nagappan said.
Nagappan and Arinea Salas were some of those healthcare workers to be vaccinated. They're both first year medical residents at OHSU and they said it was a painless process.
“It was honestly like any other vaccine, just like a flu shot. It was quick, took two seconds," Salas said.
Two days after getting the vaccine, Salas said she's doing fine.
“Yesterday my arm was sore, but I didn’t feel tired at all, no fever chills, any sort of reaction at all," Salas said.
Nagappan said he's feeling healthy too.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t have even known I got the vaccine. I’ve had no side effects, maybe some slight soreness the day after but that went away the next day. So, I feel 100% right now," he said.
Seeing COVID-19 patients suffer firsthand, Nagappan said he felt a responsibility to get the vaccine.
“Having worked in the ICU I’ve seen really sick patients that have relied on machines to keep them alive and breathing and so seeing that image is very powerful," Nagappan said.
Salas had this to say to anyone who may be feeling on the fence about getting a vaccine once it's widely available:
“Over 300,000 Americans have died. People are actively dying right now. We want to prevent death. We want to prevent hospitalizations. We want to prevent prolonged illness," Salas said. "We’re begging the people of the United States to get the vaccine and be open to it because we want to prevent people from dying at the end of the day.”
Both say they'll be getting a second dose of the vaccine in three weeks and plan to keep following safety precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.