TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – The stress and anxiety are weighing heavily on many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that gyms and parks are closed, it makes it even more challenging to get in a good workout.
One business in Tigard is working to make it easier for people to get in their workouts while practicing social distancing.
Jeron Mastrud, a former NFL tight end and Southridge High School graduate, has the remedy with a digital connection to his garage office through Apex Performance Wellness and Rehab.
“Our mission at Apex is to create healthier communities and we can't do that just by ourselves,” Mastrud said. “We are all working hard to help people champion their body."
Apex Performance Wellness and Rehab has transitioned to video workouts outside of their building, beyond just their own clients.
“Males, females, older people, younger people, athletes, non-athletes, everybody sharing all of this information, all of this content of them doing these workouts has really inspired other people to get out and do it,” Mastrud said.
Jaydee Romick is a physical therapist at Apex Performance Wellness and Rehab.
“It's been a rollercoaster because we are in uncertain times,” Romick said.
Romick was a softball national champion at Linfield.
We've definitely taken the precautions to only allow our post-surgical clients and those that are critically needing care to come in,” Romick said. “It's been really fun to give people resources to stay healthy and keep their bodies moving and also give them some community and comfort in a time that is really uncertain."
People interested in the videos can access them on company's Twitter and/or Instagram page.
