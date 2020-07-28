PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There will be no in-person classes until November for students in three of Oregon’s largest school districts.
Portland Public Schools announced on Tuesday afternoon that classes would be online until at least Nov. 5. In a similar move, The Beaverton School District said classes would remain online until Nov. 13.
"I am writing to let everyone know that after reviewing the best available guidance from health officials, and following today’s announcement by Governor Brown regarding new health metrics and standards for opening schools, we have determined that the PPS fall semester will begin online, using a new, comprehensive distance learning model,” PPS said in a statement online.
Major Fall 2020 Update: Classes Will Be Online Until At Last November 5. Please see the message to our families and staff from @Super_GGuerrero: https://t.co/NGM4zBwDQ8 pic.twitter.com/8vOQbbZuKI— Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) July 28, 2020
On the heels of the announcements, the Salem-Keizer School District said it would tentatively plan to begin in-person classes on Nov. 16. It said it would hold a meeting Tuesday night to discuss school reentry.
The Tigard-Tualatin School District said it would begin the school year online on Sept. 14 and would keep classes online through the first nine weeks of the school year.
The announcements come on the same day the Oregon Health Authority reported the highest number of deaths tied to the coronavirus so far, with 14 deaths and 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.