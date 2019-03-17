NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – No one was injured following a helicopter crash in Newberg on Sunday.
The Newberg-Dundee Police Department responded to the crash in a field on the southwest corner of Highway 219 and Northeast Bell Road at about 4:12 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found both occupants of the helicopter had exited on their own. Neither was injured, despite the helicopter sustaining major damage.
Also, no property on the ground was damaged, according to police.
Police say while the helicopter was in flight from Beaverton to McMinnville, the aircraft had lost power and the pilot conducted an emergency landing.
The pilot’s quick thinking and extensive flying background is being credited for their survival.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews also responded and found that no fuel from the helicopter had leaked.
Police say the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
