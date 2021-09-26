MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people were able to safely escape a plane that overran a grass landing strip east of Salem on Sunday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, a plane attempted to land in a field near the Willamette Pie Company on 82nd Avenue Northeast. The pilot reported a strong tailwind, which carried the plane into a ditch and over a roadway. Two people were able to get out of the plane without injuries.
The plane has been moved to a nearby field and the FAA has been contacted by the sheriff’s office.
