BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two people escaped unhurt early Monday morning after a tree fell onto their apartment in Beaverton.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says its Technical Rescue Team was called out to an apartment complex located in the 18700 block of Southwest Mayjohn Court at about 3:19 a.m.
It was reported that a large oak tree fell onto an apartment building and trapped two people.
TVF&R said the two residents were able to exit the apartment complex before firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported.
