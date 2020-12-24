PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun and struck a TriMet bus Thursday afternoon.
Just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12900 block of Northeast Prescott Drive on reports of a bus that had been struck by gunfire.
Police said an investigation revealed the suspect was outside the bus and fired a gun at a victim. The gunshot hit one of the windows, but thankfully no one was injured.
The suspect has not been found. A description of the suspect has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 503-823-3333.
(3) comments
Not surprised as this area is quite bad.
And the victim said they weren't going to tattle?
Honestly, there's a gun problem up there, and it's not with licensed concealed carry permit holders, hunters, or even "assist rifle" owners.
A good reporter would ask the victim who is mad at him:)
