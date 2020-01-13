PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who attacked a security guard while armed with a machete at a Macy’s store pleaded guilty to intimidation in the second degree and must write an apology letter, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Camar Livingstone, 20, was arrested in May last year after a loss prevention officer at the Macy’s store at Lloyd Center saw him place a large amount of clothing into his backpack, the attorney’s office says.
Livingstone removed the clothing from his backpack when confronted by the security guard, but then started using vulgar and homophobic language to threaten the officer, according to a probable cause affidavit.
At one point, Livingstone took the unpaid clothing that he had gathered and threw it at the officer, according to the attorney’s office.
A second loss prevention officer tried to get Livingstone away from the first officer, and during that altercation, Livingstone pulled a machete out of his pants and started waving it around, taunting both officers, the attorney’s office says.
Portland police responded and arrested Livingstone.
Livingstone in connection with the incident was sentenced to three years of bench probation, 80 hours of community service, and must undergo a mental health evaluation and a drug and alcohol assessment, according to the attorney’s office.
In addition, Livingstone cannot enter Lloyd Center property while on probation, cannot have contact with the victim, and must write an apology letter. If Livingstone violates any part of his probation, the court could impose an additional sanction of up to 179 days in jail.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
He'll be back in jail in no time for killing someone. It's too bad the loss prevention guys weren't armed.
Whatever happened to criminal justice in Portland? A written apology? Really?
NO jail time. That's just nuts.
IF Soleimani had this attorney - not only would he not be bombed right now, he would have gotten away with just a nice letter....
Why is he even still alive, after threatening the security officers? Whatever happened to criminal justice in Portland?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.