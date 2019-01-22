No joke: Rose Festival Clowns recruiting new performers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Rose Festival Clowns are recruiting for this year’s annual Rose Festival celebration.
The Rose Festival Clowns will participate in parades and other special events during the celebration on May 24 through June 9.
The group started performing in 2008 and currently features more than 100 amateur clowns, including students, teachers, lawyers, accountants, nurses, and even a judge.
Aspiring performers ages 13 and up are welcome to apply, the group says.
A Rose Festival panel will select participants based on application materials, an audition piece and a casual interview.
Applicants are encouraged to tell jokes, do a magic trick, play an instrument, or perform an otherwise creative act.
Recruits will participate in a weekend clown workshop and be eligible to perform in three parades: The Portland General Electric/SOLVE Starlight Parade, The Fred Meyer Junior Parade and the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.
The last day to submit an application is Feb. 15. For more information and to see application materials, visit the Rose Festival website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.