PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mother nature showed her force Friday night, whipping winds and causing power outages in northeast Portland.
It was lights out for people at Central Lutheran Church during a beloved event, but the darkness didn’t stop their holiday tradition.
‘We had a year it was cancelled due to snow storm, another year cancelled due to an ice storm and, now, no lights!” Skip Twietmeyer said.
The packed Portland congregation had to get creative while singing in the dark. A sea of cell phones lit up their lyrics and some people wore headlights.
Here’s their first try singing in unison in the dark. 😆 Flipping the pages/resetting the flashlights/staying on beat is proving to be challenging! They got this. #fox12 #orwx pic.twitter.com/7KJlBtdyRr— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 15, 2018
“The power company keeps telling us its coming and coming, but we’ll see, Elaine Twietmeyer said, referring to the power.
The Twietmeyers have been married for 60 years and created the Messiah Sing-along tradition at Central Lutheran; they say it brings in hundreds of people every year from all over the state.
The couple say the dark streets outside and mother nature’s mess are no challenge for their favorite night of the year.
“I think it’s just marvelous and I think it’s a tribute to Portland, we can handle just about everything, Elaine said.
