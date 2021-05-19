No masks required for outdoor youth sports in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s new mask rules mean a big change for youth sports. On Wednesday the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) sent schools an update on when athletes and fans can take their masks off.
Masks are no longer required for outdoor sports for anyone competing or watching. For indoor sports fully vaccinated people can take their mask off as long as they show proof. School districts can still choose to require face coverings if they want.
Portland Public Schools and Beaverton School District are allowing athletes who are actively competing outside to go maskless, but keeping mask requirements for others regardless of vaccination status. FOX 12 spoke to high schoolers at a track meet Wednesday afternoon who said being able to take their mask off for things like running makes a huge difference.
The student athletes say this shortened season has been a tough one, but it's good to see things improving.
