PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While there may not be any physical games for the Trail Blazers to play for a while, Portland’s e-sports team, Blazers5 Gaming, is ready to tip-off remotely.
22-year-old Nidal Nasser, better known by his gamer tag “MamaImDatMan_”, is the reigning e-sports MVP.
“To be honest, it’s kind of like, surreal,” Nasser said. “Ever since I was a kid it was always like, ‘don’t get on the game! Don’t do this. Don’t do that. We are going to take it away from you if you do bad in school’, whatever the case may be, and not it’s just like, everyone is supporting you. My family is all about it.”
The Bay area-raised gamer is a hired shooter set to plug in with his five teammates remotely with controllers in hand from their apartments in Rip City when the third season of the NBA 2K League tips off for Blazers Gaming on Tuesday.
“We are kind of like a drama series,” Nasser said. “We lose a couple of games, you are going to see the lineup change. You know there are arguments, everything is out there now.”
There will be no grand stages or live event gatherings for the first six weeks of the league, which will be streamed live in Twitch and YouTube, and the smack talk will remain all the way live.
“The video game is going to be fun for so long, but at the end of the day, we want to see trash talk, somebody screaming at somebody else, so that is a constant thing,” Nasser said. “I have always talked trash since I was a kid and my friends always got on me for it. ‘You talk so much trash!’ It’s kind of always been built in me and it’s so crazy that I can put it to use now.”
Nasser says his mom was skeptical about e-sports at first.
“To begin, my mom was thought it was a scam,” Nasser said. “Complete scam! She did not want me going to Portland, to New York, but I told her I was doing it and if something happens, we are going to deal with the consequences.”
So, why not give the NBA 2K League a shot?
“People always say, ‘it’s just a video game’, but at the end of the day, there is so much problem-solving, so much mental stress that goes into the game, and if you’re not good, you are worried about losing your job and you’re only contracted for six months,” Nasser said. “There is so much stuff that goes into it that people don’t understand but I feel like in the future, hopefully, it will grow, because if it grows, there is more money in my pockets and I am happy.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
