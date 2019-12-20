PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Thursday announced a ban on manufacturing and selling alcohol that’s been mixed with cannabidiol oil.
The ban goes into effect Jan. 1 and applies to alcohol manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and liquor store retail agents.
Cannabidiol oil, or CBD, is a non-psychoactive ingredient of cannabis with reported medicinal qualities.
Licensees will have until Dec. 31, 2019 to sell or remove such beverages from their inventory, according to officials, who say they will work to educate licensees and consumers in January.
The OLCC in a letter to licensees referenced concerns about the safety of CBD and investigations that have discovered CBD products sold to consumers that don’t actually contain CBD, or instead include harmful ingredients.
“If OLCC inspectors find marijuana-derived CBD, or any other marijuana product, at an alcohol licensed premises or a retail liquor store the licensee or liquor retail sales agent could face a fine or license suspension,” according to OLCC officials.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate the science and safety of CBD products.
