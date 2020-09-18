LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office downgraded evacuations in the Echo Mountain Complex Fire on Friday, removing all remaining Level 2 notices and allowing residents in those areas to return home.
The west side of N. North Bank Road still has a checkpoint where residents are required to show identification to limit traffic to the area, the sheriff's office said.
Level 3 evacuations remain active in the following areas:
- All of N. Panther Creek Road, N. Deer Valley Road and N. Yodel Road, and all side roads.
- North Corkhill Road, North Durette Road and addresses on N. North Bank Road between N. Deer Valley and N. Panther Creek
The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 18. If someone needs transportation back to their home, the county has a call center available to help after 8 a.m. at 541-265-0621.
More: Coverage of wildfires
Deputies on Friday advised residents to do a safety check of their homes and property before moving back in. They also advised people to be cautious when driving through the area, as many utility crews are still clearing vulnerable trees and restoring services. They said that while power has been restored to the area, residents might experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days. They said North Lincoln Sanitary would resume normal pick up for garbage service.
The Echo Mountain Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres, according to fire officials. More information about the Echo Mountain Complex Fire from Lincoln County Emergency Management is available here.
Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621 or online at www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.