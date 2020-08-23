PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The state's COVID-19 death toll remained the same on Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
Oregon's death toll from the coronavirus stands unchanged at 417, according to the OHA.
The OHA did report 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number of cases in Oregon since the pandemic began in the state is now 24,937, according to the OHA.
The breakdown of new cases by county is as follows:
- Clackamas: 19
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 8
- Jackson: 13
- Jefferson: 1
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 4
- Linn: 7
- Malheur: 28
- Marion: 41
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 64
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 7
- Washington: 26
- Yamhill: 3
Only 18 – half of Oregon’s 36 counties – had new reported cases Sunday.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from the OHA.
