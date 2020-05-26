PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Oregon on Tuesday, marking the second day in a row that the state’s death toll remains at 148.
The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday morning did report 18 new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total count to 3,967. The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 2
- Crook: 1
- Marion: 5
- Multnomah: 7
- Washington: 3
- Yamhill: 1
Due to data reconciliation, one presumptive case in Josephine County had updated information and their case status was changed to not a case to reflect the new information, according to OHA. As well, one case originally reported in the 30-39 age group and one case originally reported in the 70-79 age group were determined not to be cases, health officials said.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
MORE:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.