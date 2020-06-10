PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, leaving the death toll to remain at 169.
Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday morning reported 72 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing to state total to 5,060. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas:6
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 6
- Jefferson: 6
- Lane: 1
- Lincoln: 4
- Marion: 5
- Multnomah: 32
- Umatilla: 4
- Washington: 6
Health officials on Wednesday said they would begin to report new outbreaks of more than 20 cases at a worksite in its daily news releases on weekdays.
“Oregon Health Authority is committed to informing Oregonians about active and resolved outbreaks of more than five cases at worksites of more than 30 employees,” OHA said.
All outbreaks of five or more cases will be reported and updated once a week in the COVID-19 Weekly Report. The Weekly Report is a compilation of epidemiological data about the presence of COVID-19 in Oregon. It includes the number of recovered cases by county.
