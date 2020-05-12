PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 61 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 3,358.
Health officials on Tuesday morning reported no new deaths related to COVID-19. The new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases are in the following counties, according to OHA:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 6
- Clatsop: 1
- Deschutes: 4
- Jackson: 1
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 29
- Multnomah: 9
- Polk: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 14
- Yamhill: 1
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county. Read this week's report here.
55,000 covid deaths have been reclassified by the CDC as flu...it’s on their web site until it is pulled down by the PC police.
