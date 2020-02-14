No One Eats Alone Day promotes inclusion at Portland schools

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland schools are doing their part to make sure no one has to be alone at lunch.
On Thursday, 40 Portland high school students and 55 middle school students participated in No One Eats Alone Day.
The national program encourages students to engage with classmates they don’t know.
Students from Grant High School went to Harriet Tubman School during lunch. The students were tasked with spotting students sitting alone and getting to know them.
“No one eats alone day, which is today, is really my favorite,” Jane Nelson, a sophomore at Grant High School, said. “Because it really encourages people to sit with people who are alone and make everyone feel included.”
The day was launched in 2012 in northern California to address social isolation. More than a million students across the country now participate in the event.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.