MULTNOMAH, OR (KPTV) - With temperatures dropping below freezing Thursday night, severe weather shelters will open for the first time in Multnomah County.
Transition Projects will open severe weather shelters at Bud Clark Commons at 655 NW Hoyt St. in Portland, Imago Dei at 1302 SE Ankeny St. in Portland, and Sunrise Center at 18901 E Burnside St. in Gresham.
According to the Joint Office of Homeless Services, severe weather shelters do not require identification or any other documentation, and no one seeking shelter will be turned away.
Officials say people can visit 211info.org or call 211info for the latest information on which shelters are open and when, and to coordinate transportation for anyone who needs shelter but doesn’t have a way to get there.
Many people have donated winter gear to the shelters, but officials say more is always needed.
The items needed include: thick socks, waterproof/resistant gloves or mittens (preferably dark colors/black), waterproof/resistant winter coats (men’s and women’s sizes), sleeping bags and warm blankets, waterproof/resistant hats (preferably dark colors/black), knit hats (preferably dark colors/black), tarps (preferably brown, dark colors), hand warmers, and rain ponchos.
More information on what to donate, and where to take it can be found at: 211info.org/donations.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
