SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – An electrical fire broke out inside a Scappoose pet store on Saturday, according to Scappoose Fire District.
At 8:30 a.m., employees from All About Pets on Columbia River Highway called dispatch and reported smelling smoke inside the building. When firefighters arrived, they found an electrical fire that had about a 6-foot radius and had spread to “non-load bearing structural components in a crawl space up above the second floor.”
Crews were able to put out the fire with about 10 gallons of water, according to SFD. Firefighters also use a unique salvage technique to protect the inventory and reduce the mess to the business.
SFD said the store should be able to open up soon for pet sales and regular retail sales. No pets or firefighters were injured.
