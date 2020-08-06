PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- There will be no Portland State Football this fall as the Big Sky Conference's 13 Presidents voted to postpone the majority of season Thursday afternoon.
Player safety, fan-less stadiums and no money games with FBS opponents, the Big Sky makes the big call as the lost year continues.
“This is the year. How many guys are going to say that, but this is the year my guys are seniors. This is what we worked for then all of a sudden, COVID,” Bruce Barnum, Portland State Football Head Coach said. “I want them to have the experience they’ve earned. That’s important to me.”
The bus is parked for Barny ball in 2020.
“It’s hard because you are going to have quarantined, are we going to have guys to play a game, are we going to play a game without 23 people without our O-line? It’s a mess,” Barnum said.
He is ready to fuel up in the spring 2021 as PSU will look to play eight games assuming the coronavirus is under better wraps come March.
“We’ll see what happens in the spring but who knows, with the vaccine or how things are going in the spring,” he said.
Other Big Sky schools could potentially still play some games this fall.
“Right now, the schools in the Big Sky who are gung-ho, opened up, I mean, like Sturgis this week. Sturgis this week there are going to be probably half a million people without masks riding motorcycles, but they say Idaho’s, the Montana’s, and the Utah’s right now are alright to go. Possibly Northern Arizona. There are seven teams who might be playing each other or might be grabbing a game. You might see Montana State playing Carroll College at home just to get some beer sold and some people in the seats. They want football,” he said.
For now, rather than being in fall camp, the Columbia River grad joined us via facetime on the banks of another famous river.
“As you well know, look at us now. You talk about game changes. It’s August and there is the Mississippi River. What am I doing here?” Barnum said.
Bruce was celebrating his parents’ 60th wedding anniversary in Minnesota.
Portland State was scheduled to play both Arizona and Oregon State this season Barnum says those PAC-12 matchups were worth more than $900,000 to PSU.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.