PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland is a city for active people.
A new report ranks the Rose City among the best places for people with an active lifestyle.
The WalletHub study looked at factors including bicycle use, fees for fitness clubs and the number of physically inactive adults to compile the rankings.
Portland is fourth overall on the list.
Portland ranked first for “budget and participation” and seventh for “sports and outdoor” activities among the 100 larges cities in the U.S.
Portland also had the lowest overall percentage of physically inactive people, according to WalletHub.
Honolulu, Hawaii ranked first on the list, followed by Chicago and San Francisco. Seattle finished just behind Portland at number five.
Bakersfield, California, North Las Vegas, Nevada and Hialeah, Florida were the bottom three cities on the list.
For more, go to wallethub.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.