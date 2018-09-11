BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Classes at Battle Ground Public Schools have been canceled again as district teachers continue to negotiate for higher wages.
School officials say classes will be canceled Wednesday while they meet with the Battle Ground Education Association, the group that represents the teachers.
The two sides are bargaining with the assistance of a state mediator in Olympia.
The district is one of the last in Washington state to not reach an agreement with teachers.
Teachers in other southwest Washington districts, including Vancouver, Evergreen and Washougal, went on strike but have returned to school after negotiating pay raises.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.