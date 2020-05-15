No showers, no drinking fountains: Oregon gyms receive guidance to reopen

SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – Gyms across Oregon will open their doors again as 31 Oregon counties are approved to enter phase one of the governor’s plan reopen the state.
The gyms received guidance on Friday on what is required of them to reopen their doors. The owner of Snap Fitness in Scappoose says he hoping to open next Friday.
Randy Dyer says he has re-configured the layout of his gym to meet social distancing requirements. He says many of the requirements for gyms are things they were already doing, like wiping down equipment and having hand sanitizer stations. Dyer says members will be asked to do that after each use.
The big change, Dyer says, is the six feet of distance rule. He said he spent much of Friday with a measuring tape figuring out how to get all of the equipment to sit six feet apart. He says that will eliminate a lot of free personal training and stretching space.
While the gym is planning to open next Friday, Dyer says many people are already calling.
“It's a great sign,” Dyer said. “It's exciting to see people wanting to get in here. We get emails and calls every day asking when are you going to reopen, what are you doing?”
Dyer said drinking fountains and showers will be turned off per the governor’s requirements. He says in the coming days, they’ll be installing an air sanitation system as well.
