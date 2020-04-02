CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – No spring football, but what about no fall college football season? It’s too early to call, but Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith, like many other coaches, is hoping for the best.
Many people live for college football Saturdays in the Willamette Valley, but even if the teams do play, there won’t be any fans in the stands–that’s even if the season kicks off on time.
“Sometimes, when you can’t do something that you really love, then when you get back to doing it, remembering how grateful and fortunate we are to be doing what we are doing, in regards to college football,” Smith said on a video conference call on Thursday.
During the call, Smith said he is feeling a lack of contact with his players.
“The lack of interaction with your players, because you know, so much can go through a two-minute conversation at lunch,” Smith said. “How they are doing, checking in, what’s going on in life. It has been really tough for me to feel really remote to all of our guys, that it puts you a little uncomfortable because you want to make sure they are doing well and feeling like at times, you are lacking to be able to be there for them because you don’t get the interaction.”
Unable to be around his team, Smith has used extra time for more recruiting than normal through Facetime and is getting home time with his wife and kids.
“There is a quality of life to that, a quality of life that we just get more time, more presence around them,” Smith said. “A greater appreciation for elementary age teachers. I know that because I have two of them in elementary school that I am trying to help them out and study and keep them focused so I have added a greater appreciation for them. It has been 24-7 around them that if I was working normally, I obviously wouldn’t be able to be doing.”
