No tricks here: It's 'Howloween' time at the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo will be holding its annual "Howloween" festivities this weekend.

The event provides a fun and safe setting for families to enjoy the tradition of trick-or-treating with an educational twist.

"First of all in Oregon, we never know what the weather is going to be like on Halloween night, but it's just fun to see the animals and just to participate in everything the zoo has spent so much time and effort putting together," said Cathy McElderry.

While walking the zoo paths, costumed kids can see the animals, learn about healthy habitats for wildlife, and even participate in a scavenger hunt with treat bags available at the end.

Sara Hainley and her daughter went out to the festivities last year and looked forward to doing it again.

"It's great to do it in the daytime and somewhere that's not scary," Hainley told FOX 12. "Come and do something we love and add a little extra to it."

Riley and Alyssa Anderson decided to replicate their favorite movie - Jurassic Park - with their costumes, complete with their own little raptor otherwise known as Ayla Anderson.

Working on a fun story for @fox12oregon Noon News about @OregonZoo Howloween Event and saw this adorable family. All dressed up as their favorite movie complete with little raptor, Ayla. #HALLOWEEN #costumes #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/mm4x4OhUMI — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) October 29, 2021

"We love coming here. We come at least twice a month, and love getting her out of the house and being outside," Alyssa Anderson said.

The Oregon Zoo asks that costumes includes a mask that covers your nose and mouth, and that's for everyone 5 years old and older. Guests will also need to buy tickets online in advance for timed-entry segments. Guests will find tickets to buy the treat bags online as well.

The Howloween event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.