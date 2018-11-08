PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tens of roosters who mysteriously appeared in Portland are now available for adoption through Multnomah County Animal Services.
The flock of fowl appeared in Portland’s Pearl District Saturday night and their owner hasn’t claimed them, the animal shelter says.
Portland police and Oregon Humane Society personnel sheltered the 40 roosters in place over the weekend.
The animals were then brought to Multnomah County Animal Services.
The shelter hope to find the roosters loving homes in rural areas where the birds aren’t prohibited. They say the roosters are young (without spurs), friendly and live well together, the shelter says.
People interested in the animals do not have to adopt the entire flock.
Photos of the roosters are posted to the Multnomah County Animal Services website. The shelter notes most areas within city limits in Multnomah County prohibit the animals.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.