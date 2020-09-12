'Nobody knows until they see it with their own eyes': Lyons family deals with loss of their home as others try to get back to theirs

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- People begin to return to their homes in Marion County Saturday, some for more clothes, some aren’t sure if their houses are still standing and others begin to cope with losing everything.
“Just looking at your life work and everything you had set up and made your own special little way is gone,”
Ryan Weaver and his wife were on their way back to the Taylor Park area of Lyons Monday after a weekend of camping they got a high wind alert and were listening to a police scanner. They told their kids to leave and by the time they got home, they say they had just 10 or 15 minutes to get out.
“With the trees falling all over and the crazy amount of wind it was just too dangerous so we ended up with two armfuls of clothes and a tote with a bunch of family pictures and that’s the only thing we had time to grab,” Weaver said.
They were able to drive back on Tuesday to see the destruction for themselves.
“Nobody knows until they see it with their own eyes but its complete utter devastation,” he said. “Never in my life did we except something like this to happen that fast to that extent.”
At roadblocks that direction Saturday, FOX 12 spoke to a man trying to see what he may have lost too. But he says he just can't get to his property.
“We don’t know and ya know that’s hard,” Jack Kosma said.
Another couple who knows their house is still there is going back for clothes.
“We’ve been living in a motel we’ve been coming up every day,” Patricia Lackner said.
Weaver says they don’t know what’s next for them for now, they’ve been taking water to first responders and helping neighbors as they can.
“We’re at the bottom so the only thing we can do is give back to the people that are trying to help that’s where we’re at,” he said.
The weavers are staying at a hotel in Salem.
They’d lived in their home for about two and a half years and had been remodeling it. They only had one room left to finish.
They say they do hope to eventually rebuild in that area.
Their family set up a GoFundMe for them.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.