WASHINGTON (KPTV) - Patient volumes at some Northwest hospitals are soaring with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and health care staffing shortages.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is deploying 100 members of the state National Guard to hospitals across the state to set up …

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a pause on non-urgent medical procedures for four weeks to get the state through the predicted peak in hospitalizations. Some hospitals in both Washington and Oregon have already started scaling back non-emergency procedures to help with the resource strain.

"This is difficult, but it is a necessary decision to make sure people get access that is life-saving right now," Gov. Inslee said during a news conference Thursday.

Inslee said staffing problems stem from both an increase in COVID-19 patients needing care and more health care workers getting sick.

Washington State Hospital Association Communications Director Tim Pfarr said the situation has escalated at some Washington hospitals to the point of "crisis levels of staffing," meaning medical facilities are asking employees to come back from sick leave "sooner than normal."

"It's easy to not see it if you're not immediately interacting with it or if you don't need health care, but when you do need it, you're going to notice it," Pfarr told FOX 12.

Pfarr says medical centers are overwhelmed.

"We have hospitals that are surging past what they typically would accept as far as patient volumes," Pfarr said, "our ERs are just completely slammed."

Governor Inslee's emergency order - announced Thursday - gives physicians the discretion to determine what is a "non-urgent" procedure.

The cancellation or postponement of non-emergency surgeries can still pose a serious health risk to people needing procedures done or patients who are dealing with certain conditions, Pfarr explained.

The situation hits home for Pfarr, whose 1-and-a-half-year-old son was on the books to have a hernia removed.

"Literally we were expecting the phone call for like when do we have to stop feeding him food overnight and then all of a sudden it was 'oh your surgery has been canceled, we don't have an estimate on when it's going to be resumed," Pfarr said.

According to analytics experts in Oregon, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer.

A new report from OHSU illustrates the impact behavior shifts are having on the forecasted peak in hospitalizations.

"We had anticipated some change in behavior but it's actually happening quicker than we expected," Dr. Peter Graven, Director of OHSU's Office of Advanced Analytics, said.

Graven said new numbers show the hospitalization peak in Oregon would have been around 2,200 by January 28 had people not altered their behavior and reduced their social interactions.

He says the new peak estimate, which is closer to 1,600, frees up hundreds of critical hospital beds.

Graven told FOX 12 that if the public can continue to stay vigilant for three more weeks, the peak will continue to flatten.

"It's really the behaviors that you do tonight, tomorrow, all those things are going to make a difference," Graven said.