LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Utility companies and non-essential people are being kept out of the Holiday Farm Fire zone in Lane County due to potential hazardous weather.
Incident commanders said they were suspending such activity at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday due to forecasted rain and wind, and the potential for lightning and hail. They are concerned about fire-weakened trees and rocks falling onto the roadway or other areas where crews are working.
This notice includes Level 3 evacuation zones and all areas within the fire footprint.
Homeowners who have not evacuated are now directed to remain at their home and not travel the road system within the fire perimeter.
Previously issued road access permits may be temporarily suspended and access denied during these periods.
Depending on the weather conditions, the suspension of activity may be extended in 24-hour increments.
No utility crews except those directly related to the Highway 126 snagging operation or Leaburg dam operations will be allowed in the fire areas during this time.
Incident commanders said the weather may also dictate the number of firefighting resources assigned to the Holiday Farm Fire. Currently there are 812 people battling the Holiday Farm Fire, which has burned 170,637 acres and is 10% contained.
