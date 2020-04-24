PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some states are easing up restrictions shuttering non-essential businesses like hair salons, tattoo parlors and gyms.
Retail stores were allowed to open this week in South Carolina, diners can have their meals inside restaurants in Alaska, and movie theaters and sporting venues in Oklahoma can reopen next week.
Oregon isn't quite there yet, but Portland Business Alliance president Andrew Hoan said that's okay, as long as public health remains the top priority.
"We're different here in Oregon and each state has a different approach to this," Hoan said, "In fact, the way that we closed down was different than both our neighbors to the north and south."
Hoan said he thinks following guidance from local health experts is the right way to approach reopening the state's economy.
Oregon Business & Industry sent FOX 12 the following statement:
"We agree with Gov. Brown that decisions to re-open Oregon’s economy must be guided first and foremost with a commitment to protecting the health of Oregonians. At the same time, the economic impact of this crisis has been staggering, evidenced by the record number of unemployment claims. We are glad to see the Governor moving forward to develop re-opening plans, especially the fact that she is bringing representatives from deeply impacted industries, like retail and hospitality, to the table to provide expert assistance. We know this will be a gradual process, guided by science but also looking out for the economic wellbeing of Oregon families."
In Georgia, gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors are now allowed to welcome customers back in, but even business owners there have their doubts.
"What the public really needs to realize is no one wants to open up, we are kind of waging our own war against survival," Bad Axe Throwing CEO Mario Zelaya said.
Portland business owners are having the same discussions on how to balance the needs of their checkbooks with health and safety.
(2) comments
Killer Kate time to start opening up some of these business.
Make no mistake, this will be the end of the U.S. Unfortunately, there are many leaders and citizens within the U.S. who welcome this. The coronavirus won't cause it, it couldn't even come close. But the response of our "leaders" and the media, including and especially KPTV's response and eliciting mass hysteria. We didn't have a perfect country, but it was a heck of a lot better than the horrors we're about to witness with hyperinflation and tens of millions struggling for basic necessities. I suspect the poll numbers are fake. But if not we will deserve the horrors we've sown.
