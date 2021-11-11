Non-profit celebrates Veterans Day by dedicating new space in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A special non-profit celebrated Veterans Day by opening a new space in McMinnville dedicated to sharing the legacy and story of each veteran.
“Veterans’ Legacies” held the grand opening of its headquarters at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum on Thursday.
Founder Gary Mortensen, a documentary filmmaker and president of the Stoller Wine Group, worked with the museum to create the space.
Veterans and their loved ones will be able to share pictures, letters and more. There’s also a studio for them to record stories.
The center will be open by appointment through the end of the year.