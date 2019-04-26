Non-profit says several horses seized in animal neglect case in Linn Co. are pregnant

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Linn County Sheriff’s deputies seized thirty four horses this week and say they were neglected, found standing in mud full of urine and feces, and some so skinny they could see their ribs.
Charges against the couple who owns them are pending, but the horses are now in the hands of non-profit Sound Equine Options based in Gresham.
Marie Naughton is the Vice President of Sound Equine Options. She says they've cared for hundreds of abused and neglected horses from Oregon and Washington.
"Usually, they need extensive veterinary care they need months of rehab, they need quality food, they haven’t had vaccinations," Naughton said.
It’s one of the largest seizures they’ve ever been a part of, and very emotionally difficult, Naughton says.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office seized those horses from a home on Berlin Road outside of Lebanon after monitoring the situation since December.
At the property, deputies describe dead horses not properly disposed of, horses so skinny their ribs and hip bones were showing, and no clean drinking water or adequate food.
They say the horses were standing in mud full of urine and feces.
"It was sad, it makes me almost want to cry," a neighbor who lives across the street said. "All the neighbors have complained about it and, ya know, that's just horrible neglect right there and not ok."
Now the owners, Edward and Carol Davidson, face pending criminal charges for animal neglect in the second degree.
And Naughton says on top of all that, several of those horses are pregnant.
"It's not just 34 horses; it could turn out to be a lot more than that," Naughton said.
She said it’s a long and expensive road to help all of them.
"Our goal is to get em' in get em' rehabbed get em' healthy, physically, and mentally, get them trained," she said. "When they come in, their eyes are dull, their heads are down, its very, very sad, so you can’t really see personality, but when they get well-fed and exercise and get spirited, then its a different matter all together."
They estimate it will cost $85,000 to take care of all of these horses, which is about $2,500 a horse.
They have received a grant for part of that, and the sheriff’s office is helping them out, too.
But for anyone who wants to donate or is interested in fostering or adopting a horse, here's a link to their website: http://soundequineoptions.org/.
