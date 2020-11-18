Non-profits adjust to a pandemic-friendly season of giving

PORTLAND, Ore. - The pandemic is changing the way nonprofits help others and receive help themselves.
They're now re-imagining the giving season and what that means for donations and volunteers.
"Kids go into foster care to no fault of their own, so we just want to make these holidays and however they celebrate as best as they can be," Allie Roth said.
She's the founder of the nonprofit With Love. They help foster families in all sorts of ways year-round.
"COVID, distance learning, wildfires has just created a really tricky situation," she said. "It's a really challenging thing as a nonprofit, especially one like us that's so small to go from serving more kids than we've ever served before and yet having a challenging way of raising that money."
Last holiday season, more than 60 companies helped give with donation opportunities in-person, but this year a lot is online, with an Amazon wish list. There are some local in-store options.
"As we look forward, we're really positive about it, but we definitely know we do not have as much stuff as we had last year simply due to the social distancing that's occurring," Roth said.
Transition Projects, which helps people who are homeless in Portland, has been using online shopping for years for donations.
But this year, volunteering looks different with things like meal drop-offs, and people are getting creative.
"People are doing sock drives in their neighborhoods, or they'll do a virtual drive where they'll tell folks to drop off the items at our main offices," Roma Peyser, Director of Development for Transition Projects, said.
She said even with the uncertainty of the pandemic, they're still seeing a lot of generosity.
"They make a decision, hey I'm gonna do this thing that I know seems small, but it's important to me, and when lots of people do that, it truly makes a difference," she said.
Learn more about Transition Projects and donating here and With Love and donating here.
