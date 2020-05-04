Non-urgent surgeries resume in Oregon, with safety measures in place

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Providence Health & Services is ramping up elective surgeries.
Gov. Kate Brown announced last month that non-urgent medical procedures could begin again starting May 1. In March, Brown been ordered elective procedures to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to preserve medical supplies.
As part of the ban being lifted, medical facilities need to follow new safety requirements.
At Providence, that includes mandatory temperature checks.
Patients say they are prepared for any necessary changes.
“I’ve called them for the last two weeks. I was persistent,” said patient Tori Tipton.
Doctors are also eager for the procedures.
“We’re very excited, excited to get working again, help out our patients,” said Dr. Rafe Sales, Providence orthopedic spine surgeon. “It’s good to see people we haven’t seen for six weeks. So it’s a lot of excitement, I would say.”
Providence has been flooded with calls from people looking to schedule a surgery. Staff is working with patients, but they ask people to be patient.
On what used to be a typical day, Providence St. Vincent would perform close to 80 surgeries. Now, they’ll be doing 40 or fewer procedures until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.