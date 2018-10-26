RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - Sometimes it takes a whole community to pull off the surprise of a lifetime.
Not even rain could ruin Wyatt Draper's parade.
The nonprofit Life-Vest Inside pulled off what they call a “Happiness Sting" where they work with law enforcement and other groups to spread kindness.
And this surprise in Ridgefield to honor the sweet boy also known as "warrior Wyatt."
He's all smiles sharing his happy spirit.
But what you can't see, behind the big grins, is he’s battling an aggressive tumor at the base of his brain.
"There’s no cure for it. There's absolutely no cure, but what Wyatt is doing here today standing bravely as he is, he's letting us know that even in the darkest of struggles there can be joy found,” Jason Hattrick, Coordinator of Life Vest Inside said.
One by one, Clark County deputies, Ridgefield police and firefighters even the entire Hockinson girls’ soccer team showed their support with special gifts and a lot of love.
Even the NBA joined in to give Wyatt a big surprise.
Treated like royalty but this boy still loves the simple things.
“Every single day is a gift that we cannot waste and we need to find joy in every single day that we are here,” Hattrick said.
Wyatt's father Tyler agrees saying these little acts of kindness, mean the world for his family.
“It’s good to see that there's so many kind people in the world still....just yeah. It's really heartwarming,” he said.
The Draper family said they are going to spend the coming months, making more memories together.
They have trips planned from to water parks, beaches and even Hawaii.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.