Nonprofit gives gift cards, other supplies to people impacted by Oregon wildfires

SCOTTS MILLS, OR (KPTV) - On Thursday, people impacted by wildfires in Scotts Mills were given some much needed help in the form of Visa gift cards and other supplies.
The Global Empowerment Mission on Thursday kicked off a multi-town stop to offer help. The group is based in Florida and traveled to Oregon to help people impacted by wildfires. The group says it will be here for the long haul to help communities get back on their feet.
The group plans to meet with community members to see what their needs are and then work with sponsors to meet those needs. They have worked across the world offering help to people impacted by natural disasters.
Organizers said they plan to go up and down the state in the first phase, with stops at the Holiday Farm Fire and others. The group also plans to give supplies and gift cards to firefighters who are hard at work right now.
“It’s really important because these smaller communities are always left out, you know, everyone always wants to go where everybody else is at, and so we are going to try and hit some of these small communities that no one knows about," Michael Capponi said.
Global Empowerment Mission meets with community leaders before they make a stop to see what they may need. They also sit down with those impacted by the wildfire to hear their stories and try to help out the best way they can.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.