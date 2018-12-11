Nonprofit group to collect old Christmas trees to help Oregon salmon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A nonprofit group will collect Christmas trees this year to help enhance local salmon habitat.
Christmas for Coho will collect trees in early January and place them in Oregon rivers.
The joint project is hosted by the Tualatin Valley and Clackamas River Chapters of Trout Unlimited.
Area residents can drop off used Christmas trees in one of two locations in Portland and West Linn. The collection events will be held on Jan.5 and Jan. 19 next year from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The events will be held at Northwest Fly Fishing Outfitters in the 10900 block of Northeast Halsey Street in Portland and at the Old Fire Station next to Royal Treatment Fly Fishing in the 6000 block of Failing Street in West Linn.
The cost is $10 per tree to cover transportation and other related expenses, the group says. Christmas for Coho will not accept trees with flocking or tinsel.
Read more about the events on the group's Facebook page.
