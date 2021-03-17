Nonprofit helping homeless navigate stimulus check process

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As stimulus checks arrive in bank accounts, local nonprofits are providing outreach and support for the homeless who may have more difficulty receiving those funds.
Living on the streets can not only be a struggle to meet basic needs, but it can also be isolating from the world.
"Being disconnected is a reality. It is hard to stay on top of what's happening in your community, in your country and in your world," Rose Haven Executive Director Katie O'Brien said. "And we've seen this definitely amplified during this whole pandemic."
Rose Haven is a daytime shelter that serves women, children and marginalized genders who are challenged with homelessness or extreme poverty.
O'Brien says in addition to meeting people's basic needs, the shelter's also helping people understand what's happening in our world, like the stimulus checks.
"We provide on-site mailboxes for about 500 people so that people-if they are getting a stimulus check and have us as their address, can have that mailed here, and we can help with the distribution piece," O'Brien said.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says the non-filer tool which was available for the first two rounds of stimulus checks is not available for the third payment.
According to the IRS, non-filers will need to file a 2020 tax return and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit to receive the Economic Impact Payment.
O'Brien says the shelter is helping people understand they should be getting one of these checks.
She says the shelter also provides people to help navigate the process.
"We can go to IRS.gov and help you take a look and see where your check might be in the process," O'Brien said. "And if it isn't in process, what options are available to you in the community, what resources to, you know, help you file a tax return that would make you eligible for that check."
O'Brien says there's free internet at the shelter so people can check the IRS website on their phone or use some of their computers.
She says the shelter is also referring services for tax filing and is giving bus tickets to get to those resources.
(1) comment
Why is there a homeless problem in Portland? Is it because of free wifi? Free tarps? Free mail service? Free food? Free camping sites? Lax vagrancy laws? Drugs? Free toilets? Free trash service?
