PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pioneer of the unified sports concept in the mid-90s, Hoop.Camp is in its third decade of delivering smiles and inclusion for special needs athletes.
The local nonprofit can't host their normal events right now, but the love for the game still plays on virtually.
"We've postponed seven or eight events," said Steve Garrity, founder of Hoop.Camp.
From Alaska to Idaho, Utah to Montana, and home in Oregon, Hoop.Camp has called a timeout until the world is right to get everyone back together again in the gym.
"You can look at it however you want to, Nick. Doom and gloom, life is over. Oh my gosh, poor me. This is a great opportunity for us to reach out in a different way," Garrity said. "It’s a great opportunity for us to pump the breaks."
The Aloha High School graduate tipped off his volunteer-based nonprofit, Hoop.Camp, in 1994.
"We disguise it as a sporting event, but it has nothing to do with that," Garrity said. "It’s about that inclusion, that acceptance, that engagement, and what we are trying to do is - Jimmy is not my special needs friend, Jimmy is just my friend."
Hosting athletes ranging in age from five to 70, Garrity and his volunteers are certainly missing the physical interaction.
"The special needs population is more vulnerable, and I think this can have a bigger impact for those with special needs. You hear the saying that, ‘we are all in the same boat together.’ Nick, we’re not in the same boat together. We are all in different boats," Garrity said.
Hoop.Camp is trying to keep everyone afloat during this odd time with their weekly online challenges.
"You have to remember, a lot of them aren’t using social media, a lot of them aren’t verbal, so it’s a lot more challenging and I think the engagement, it has an impact on our special needs clientele all over the nation, even internationally," said Garrity. "I think we have a great connection with those that are supporting those with special needs, family and friends or other people that, they have a little more time."
This week's challenge was trick shots from Portland State Basketball's Barrett Perry to Oregon State Head Coach Wayne Tinkle, and Tinkle's son, Tres, who is the Beavers all-time leading scorer.
"It’s an emotional thing. There is so much polarization that’s going on in so many aspects of our world. This is just the opposite," said Garrity. "It’s bringing everyone together in a very different setting where there is very little animosity going on, very little unhealthy competition and we all benefit from that. This is what we have been doing all along. Just tap the breaks and look around.”
Anyone who like to participate and play along for the weekly prize, can do so at Hoop.Camp's Facebook page and Instagram page. Make sure to use #HoopCampChallenge to get involved.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.