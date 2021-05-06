PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland-area nonprofit has received a Project Turnkey grant of $7 million to open recovery-oriented housing for the homeless community, Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) announced Thursday.
Central City Concern (CCC) received the grant for the acquisition and conversion of a 70-room motel located at 5019 Northeast 102nd Avenue.
The "CCC Recovery Hotel" will serve as transitional housing for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness and in early stages of recovery from substance use and addiction.
"CCC is thrilled to provide this safe, early-stage supportive transitional housing," says Melissa Bishop, CCC's Associate Director of Recovery Housing Programs. "The CCC Recovery Hotel will offer a safe, encouraging environment where residents can begin work on their recovery journeys. We're also especially honored to be serving our Native American community members through our partnership with the Native American Rehabilitation Association."
OCF says referrals for the recovery hotel will come from CCC's substance use and addiction recovery programs, as well as from CCC's culturally specific service providers – Puentes and Imani. The Native American Rehabilitation Assocation (NARA) will provide referrals for up to 15 of the rooms.
"NARA is honored and so excited to have this opportunity to serve and to further develop our long-standing partnership with Central City Concern," says Jackie Mercer, CEO, NARA. "We are very grateful to be able to offer housing and recovery supports to help Native Americans, who as a community, experience extremely high rates of homelessness."
OCF says some key benefits of the CCC Recovery Hotel include:
- Safe accommodation for up to 70 individuals.
- Provision of essentials such as showers, laundry, hygiene items, etc.
- Supportive services including behavioral health, recovery services, employment, and navigation to permanent housing.
- An inclusive, culturally competent atmosphere that helps vulnerable community members stabilize to be able to get on the road to recovery regarding substance use and addiction.
CCC anticipates the hotel will open in September of this year, according to OCF.
Last month, Washington County received a Project Turnkey grant to convert a 60-room motel in Hillsboro into a shelter.
"Shelter is never the end goal - it’s just a step on the path to stability and housing. The power of the Project Turnkey model is that it offers both shelter and housing in one single investment," Megan Loeb, OCF Program Officer, Housing, said. "By acquiring motels/hotels as shelter now during the pandemic, Oregon communities can boost their housing stock by converting these properties to permanent housing in the long-term. We continue to see the benefits of this cost-effective model to support Oregon’s housing crisis."
Last year, the Oregon Legislature allocated a total of $65 million for Project Turnkey. With $30 million specifically going to counties and tribal communities impacted by wildfires, and $35 million goes to the remaining 28 counties in the state for homeless response.
For more information about Project Turnkey, click here.
