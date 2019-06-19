PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A food cart a Portland nonprofit says was stolen from their back lot has been found, but is not in good repair, according to the business.
Al Kader Shriners in Wilsonville contributes about a million dollars a year to the Portland Shriners Hospital. The business earlier this week said their red food cart, one of several items stored in their back lot for events throughout the year, was stolen.
The organization Wednesday said the cart was found “stripped to the bone” near Northeast 138th and Sandy Boulevard. According to the nonprofit, everything of value was taken, including appliances, awning, flooring, and most of the wiring and plumbing.
Al Kader Shriners says workers use the cart at the Mount Angel Oktoberfest, one of their biggest events of the year, every September. During the event, they raise thousands of dollars for the causes they support, including the Portland Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The non-profit is filing a claim with insurance. No word yet on what else the organization might do to raise money for the cart.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.