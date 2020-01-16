MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - Molalla police say they’re investigating dozens and dozens of car prowl reports.
According to Police Chief Frank Schoenfeld, it’s been happening all over the city since Christmas Eve, and they believe it could be the same teenage suspects behind them all.
Investigators say Steve Zeppetella is one victim. Zeppetella tells FOX 12 two of his family’s cars were hit the night of Christmas, including his daughter’s truck. Zeppetella says thieves stole art supplies, textbooks, and an irreplaceable photo album from her.
He says they’re out a couple thousand dollars because of it.
“It totally violates my privacy and the family’s privacy,” Zeppetella said.
Police posted surveillance video and photos of suspects they’re trying to identify. Officers believe the same people, teenagers, could be behind all of the car prowl cases they’re investigating.
Schoenfeld says one case involved a car broken into with guns inside, but instead of stealing them, sunglasses were taken. It’s one of the reasons police suspect teens.
“There’s theft everywhere," Zeppetella said. "There’s break-ins everywhere. All the cameras do, and locks do, is keep an honest person from making a stupid decision.”
Police say most of the cases involve victims who didn't lock their car doors, so officers are urging people to lock them, and to remove all valuables from inside their cars. They ask people to report any and all suspicious activity, no matter how insignificant it may seem.
