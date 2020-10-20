PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for help after officers found a noose hanging from a baseball diamond backstop next to a Portland elementary school.
Officers responded to Hamilton Park late Friday morning after someone reported the noose in the 4300 block of Southwest 47th Drive near Bridlemile Elementary School.
Investigators met with school officials and took photos of the rope. The believe someone possibly hung the noose on Oct. 15.
Bias crime detectives were notified and are reviewing the case. The Portland Police Bureau's Equity Team is working with Portland Public Schools while the case is under review.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or by phone at 503-823-4357.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
