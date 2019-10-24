PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A noose was found in a mechanical room at Chapman Elementary School in northwest Portland, according to a letter sent home to parents.
Principal Pamela Van Der Wolf wrote that a member of the maintenance staff discovered the noose this week. The mechanical room is typically only used by custodial and maintenance staff.
“This act is incredibly disturbing, and hate speech is never tolerated in any PPS school or anywhere in our district,” the principal’s letter states.
The Portland Police Bureau was contacted and officers responded to conduct an investigation.
Van Der Wolf said that there is no indication any students witnessed or were involved in this case.
Anyone with information about this incident, or any other instance of hate speech, racism or racial insensitivity at school, is encouraged to report it to the principal or contact SafeOregon anonymously at 844-472-3367.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
